PIA discontinues serving hot beverages on flights; tray services stopped. Here's why

PIA discontinues serving hot beverages on flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has discontinued serving ‘hot beverages on domestic and international flights to limit interactions between passengers and crew amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesman for the flag carrier said on Wednesday the move was part of reviewed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, reports Dawn news.

He said the passengers on domestic flights would be served with a pre-packaged box with cold beverage, instead of tea or coffee.

According to sources, the PIA CEO had approved the changes in meal service which had come into force from Monday onwards.

According to the change, tray services were immediately stopped in all sectors.

(Except for the headline, Indiatvnews.com has not changed anything in the copy)

