Thursday, November 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. PIA discontinues serving hot beverages on flights; tray services stopped. Here's why

PIA discontinues serving hot beverages on flights; tray services stopped. Here's why

According to sources, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO had approved the changes in meal service which had come into force from Monday onwards.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: November 19, 2020 14:27 IST
pakistan international airlines pia
Image Source : AP

PIA discontinues serving hot beverages on flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has discontinued serving ‘hot beverages on domestic and international flights to limit interactions between passengers and crew amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesman for the flag carrier said on Wednesday the move was part of reviewed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, reports Dawn news.

He said the passengers on domestic flights would be served with a pre-packaged box with cold beverage, instead of tea or coffee.

According to sources, the PIA CEO had approved the changes in meal service which had come into force from Monday onwards.

According to the change, tray services were immediately stopped in all sectors.

(Except for the headline, Indiatvnews.com has not changed anything in the copy)

Latest World News

Write a comment

US Election News

Top News

Latest News