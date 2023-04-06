Pakistan govt Vs Judiciary: Parliament passes resolution rejecting Supreme Court's verdict on Punjab polls

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Parliament passes resolution against SC order

Trouble between the judiciary and the government mounted in Pakistan after the Parliament on Thursday passed a resolution rejecting the Supreme Court's decision in the Punjab elections delay case. The resolution sought a full court to decide this issue.

SC quashed EC's decision

The issue erupted when a three-member bench of the apex court led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday fixed May 14 as the new date for elections to the Punjab Assembly after quashing the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to extend the polls date from April 10 to October 8.

SC's move irked govt

The coalition government reacted angrily to the judgment and rejected it, while the ECP issued a revised schedule to hold the election as per the verdict.

In the latest development, the National Assembly or the lower house passed a resolution to reject the decision of the apex court.

The resolution was moved by lawmaker Khalid Magsi of Balochistan Awami Party which is part of the ruling coalition and it was adopted by the lower house.

It called upon the Prime Minister and the federal cabinet not to implement this judgment as it is contrary to the constitution.

It said that the House "considers the conduct of general elections simultaneously across the country as the panacea to all the problems” but this should be done in accordance with the procedure laid down in the law and constitution for political and economic stability.

The House expressed concern over "interference in political matters", saying the judgements of the "minority" are creating anarchy in the country and paving the way for division in the federating units.

The resolution also voiced concerns over the "wrong interpretation" of the Constitution and demanded formation of a full court of the Supreme Court to review it.

The resolution came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the cabinet meeting on Wednesday described the court decision as a "mockery of the Constitution and law” and added that it could not be implemented.

His idea was supported by the National Assembly, showing the bitter divide over the date of election in Punjab where the assembly was dissolved on January 13 and the polls should be held within 90 days.

The government asserts that it has powers to delay the polls and hold it with the general elections in the country after August.

However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been pushing for early polls and demanding that instead of delaying the Punjab elections, the national assembly should be dissolved and general elections called in the country.

Separately, Law Minister Azam Tarar said that a full court bench should be set up to look at the issue of elections and give a single date for the general elections in the country.

The resolution has laid bare the political fault lines and threat of further instability in the country as the tussle between the judiciary and executive has also drawn the Parliament in it.

(With PTI input)

