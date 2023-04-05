British-Pakistani men rape, drug, harm white English girls, says British Home Secretary; Pak fumes | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, @RIDGEONSUNDAY British Home Secretary Suella Braverman

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman in a statement has said that vulnerable white English girls who are in challenging circumstances are being pursued, raped, drugged and harmed by gangs of British-Pakistani men who have worked in child abuse rings or networks.

Speaking in an interview with a British channel last week, Suella Braverman said that be it institutions or agencies or social workers or the police, all have turned a blind eye to this out of political correctness, out of fear of being called a racist and as a result of that 1000s of children have had their childhood devastated.

There are many of these perpetrators still running wild behaving in this way and it's now down on the authorities to track these perpetrators without any fear or favour relentlessly and bring them to justice, Braverman said.

Responding to Braverman's remarks, Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch termed them misleading.

"Highly misleading picture, signalling the intent to target and treat British Pakistanis differently," she said adding Braverman "erroneously branded the criminal behaviour of some individuals as a representation of the entire community".

"She (Braverman) fails to take note of the systemic racism and ghettoisation of communities and omits to recognise the tremendous cultural, economic, and political contributions that British-Pakistanis continue to make in British society," Baloch said.

