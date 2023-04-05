Setback for Oppn as SC refuses to entertain plea alleging 'arbitrary use' of central probe agencies

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea filed by 14 opposition parties, led by the Congress, alleging 'arbitrary use' of central probe agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against opposition leaders and seeking a fresh set of guidelines governing the arrest, remand, and bail.

"Can't make separate guidelines for politicians," said Supreme Court as it refused to entertain the plea filed by 14 opposition parties.

The opposition parties have now withdrawn their plea from the Supreme Court after it refused to entertain it.

