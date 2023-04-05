PM Modi breaks into laughter after Padma Shri awardee Quadri shares his thought about BJP govt | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Padma Awards distribution ceremony witnessed an adorable moment.

Padma Awards distribution: Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri, who was conferred with Padma Shri Award by President Droupadi, was seen thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the award distribution ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi on Wednesday.

When PM Modi was passing along a queue where some of the awardees standing, Quadri praised the Bharatiya Janta Party government saying he did not expect the award conferred upon him under the BJP regime.

During the chat, he said he tried during the Congress rule but did not get the award. This saying triggered laughter by PM Modi. Home Minister Amit Shah who was also greeting awardees standing next to PM Modi reacted with his smiles. The adorable gesture by PM Modi and Quadri was caught on camera that won the internet.

"During Congress rule, I didn't get it (Padma Shri). I thought the BJP government will not give it to me but you proved me wrong, " Quadri told PM Modi.

"I tried for 10 years to get this award. When BJP government came, I thought I will not get this award because BJP never gives anything to Muslims, but PM Modi proved me wrong by choosing me for this award," Quadari shared his thought with the news agency ANI.

Quadri was honored for his distinctive contribution to the area of arts. Quadri is a master craftsman engaged in the field of Bidri Ware Handicrafts. He has invented many Bidri Ware articles and has trained hundreds of artists.

