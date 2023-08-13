Pakistan's next general elections are running late, likely to hold polls THIS month

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Pakistan elections

A day after Pakistan appointed its interim Prime Minister, former opposition leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz enunciated that general elections would be held in February. Although it was expected that the elections would not be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, it was expected that the polls would be held in March.

However, a delay in the elections has become almost certain with the approval of the results of the 2023 digital census as a fresh delimitation, which may take months, has now become compulsory, Pakistani English daily, Dawn reported. Earlier, ministers from the now-dissolved federal cabinet also stated that there was a possibility of a delay in the next general elections.

Meanwhile, speaking to Geo News about the appointment of the Balochistan Awami Party Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar was named the country’s interim prime minister, Riaz said there were always complaints that Balochistan had been deprived of its rights, which is why the caretaker prime minister was picked from the province.

Pakistan general elections

Notably, the Pakistan National Assembly has 342 seats-- 272 of which are directly elected, 60 are reserved for women, and ten for religious minorities. According to the country's constitution, at least 70 seats reserved for women and religious minorities are allocated to the political parties as per their proportional representation.

Sharif’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League party (PML-N) is expected to face tough competition from Imran Khan’s PTI party-- though Khan himself would be unable to take part unless his conviction is overturned. Under Pakistan’s laws, no one with a criminal conviction can lead a party, run in elections, or hold public office.

Also Read: Pakistan National Assembly dissolved: What to expect, election procedure, parties contesting I ALL DETAILS

Latest World News