Pakistan crisis LIVE: Supreme Court to pronounce judgement on dissolution of national assembly at 8 pm today

If Khan gets a favourable ruling, elections will take place within 90 days. If the court rules against the deputy speaker, Parliament will reconvene and hold the no-confidence vote against Khan.

Islamabad Updated on: April 07, 2022 16:40 IST
Pakistan’s Supreme Court reserved its order on Thursday after five days of hearings on the cancellation of no-confidence motion and dissolution of the Pakistan national Assembly. On reserving order, Pakistan's Supreme Court Chief Justice said 'The court proceedings are complete and we will now consider the matter.' Earlier, the court noted that National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri's move to dismiss a no-confidence motion against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan through a controversial ruling is, prima facie, a violation of Article 95 of the Constitution as he said the court will issue a decision in the high-profile case today. Chief Justice Bandial, who is heading a five-member bench comprising Justices Ijazul Ahsan, Mohammad Ali Mazhar Miankhel, Munib Akhtar and Jamal Khan Mandokhel, made the observation during the hearing on Thursday.National Assembly Deputy Speaker Suri on Sunday ruled that the no-confidence motion was linked with the "foreign conspiracy" to topple the government and hence was not maintainable. Minutes later, President Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Khan. Chief Justice Bandial on Wednesday sought the minutes of the recent meeting of the National Security Council which had discussed a letter purportedly showing evidence of the "foreign conspiracy" to oust the PTI-led government Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan, who was the last to give his arguments on Thursday, told court that he would not be able to give details of the recent meeting of the National Security Committee in an open courtroom. If Khan gets a favourable ruling, elections will take place within 90 days. If the court rules against the deputy speaker, Parliament will reconvene and hold the no-confidence vote against Khan, experts said.

  • Apr 07, 2022 4:36 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Need 4 months to prepare for elections, Pakistan Election Commission says

    Pakistan Election Commission has said it requires a total of 4 months to prepare for elections in the country. 

  • Apr 07, 2022 4:30 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Pakistan elections in October 2022?

    Pakistan's Election Commission has said that it is ready to hold national elections in October 2022. The commission, responding to by President Arif Alvi's letter, said that it needs four months time to hold elections.

     

  • Apr 07, 2022 4:26 PM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Pak Supreme court to pronounce verdict today on dissolution of national assembly

    Pakistan’s Supreme Court reserved its order on Thursday after five days of hearings on the cancellation of no-confidence motion and dissolution of the Pakistan national Assembly. On reserving order, Pakistan's Supreme Court Chief Justice said 'The court proceedings are complete and we will now consider the matter today at 8pm.'

     

