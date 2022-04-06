'In any case, Pakistan is moving towards elections': Imran Khan's aide Fawad Chaudhry | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistan former federal minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry on current political situation in the country.

Pakistan former Federal Minister for information & Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry in an exclusive conversation with India TV spoke about the current political crisis in the country and said that in any case the nation is moving towards elections.

Pakistan's Supreme Court is hearing the matter of current political situation in the country including the dissolving of the national assembly by the President and dismissal of no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

Replying to how long will the Pakistan Supreme Court take to deliver verdict on the current crisis, Fawad Chaudhry said that the judges today were adamant that by tomorrow or latest by Friday, the judgement will be declared.

Amid the current political situation, Fawad Chaudhry said that the process of forming an interim government to conduct elections is also underway. In any case, the country is moving towards general elections.

Chaudhry mentioned that going by what has happened in the history, the Supreme Court doesn't interfere in parliamentary proceedings.

Responding to whether the 'threat letter' which was highlighted by now caretaker Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to nation was fake, Chaudhry said that there is a race going on to spread fake news. A meeting of national security, cabinet and parliament security committee have already been taken place over this... it's a part of state record. We also have said that a judicial probe of this should also happen, Fawad added.

Speaking on Pakistan-US relations as Imran Khan in his address to nation blamed the United States for the current crisis in the country, Fawad Chaudhry said that Imran Khan has never said that he wants soar relations with America. In fact, not only US, we want good relations with India too.

But this is an internal poltical crisis which will be resolved internally and not by any external force, Chaudhry said.

Chaudhry also informed that they have registered cases with the Speaker against those lawmakers who have won on their party ticket but tried to vote against it.

ALSO READ | Imran Khan paying price for being “disobedient” to America, says Russia

ALSO READ | Imran Khan urges Pakistan to protest against foreign power; relates Opposition to Mir Jafar, Mir Sadiq

Latest World News