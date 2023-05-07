Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pakistan again rakes up Kashmir rhetoric in presence of Chinese FM; Says 'issue will be resolved as per UN'

Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue: A day after the war of words between Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Goa, China on Saturday took a veiled swipe at India on the Kashmir issue. Beijing has joined Islamabad for the fourth round of 'Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue'. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang arrived in Pakistan on Friday for a two-day visit and co-chaired a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday.

Both sides issued a joint statement during the Dialogue and stated that they have underscored the importance of maintaining peace and stability in South Asia and the need for the resolution of all outstanding disputes.

“The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir dispute was left over from history between India and Pakistan and should be properly and peacefully resolved in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements." "Both sides opposed any unilateral actions that further complicate the already volatile situation,” according to the statement.

India has criticised previously

New Delhi has previously criticised Beijing and Islamabad for multiple times for their unwarranted references to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have consistently rejected such statements and all parties concerned are well aware of our clear position on these matters. The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh are and always will be integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has locus standi to comment on the same," the Ministry of External Affairs said last year when the two close allies mentioned the Kashmir issue in a joint statement.

Beijing and Islamabad concerning each other’s core national interests

China and Pakistan also agreed on continuing their enduring support on issues concerning each other’s core national interests, the joint statement said. “Reaffirming Pakistan’s special place in China’s neighbourhood diplomacy, the Chinese side reiterated its firm support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, as well as its unity, stability, and economic prosperity,” it read.

