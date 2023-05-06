Follow us on Image Source : @BBHUTTOZARDARI/TWITTER Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during SCO Summit in Goa.

SCO Summit: Barely hours after concluding the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Foreign Ministers' summit, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing a press conference in his country, boasted his bogus claims about his "successful" trip to India.

During the presser in Islamabad, Zardari, who had attended the two-day SCO Summit in Goa, said he answered all "the bogus propaganda" of India and added Islamabad always advocated for peace and tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan media hails Bhutto's India Visit

Echoing the same, nearly all Pakistani media-- from Dawn, Express Tribune, Geo TV, and ARY News-- falsely claimed their Foreign Minister did a "good job" in bolstering Pakistan's stand on the global platform.

Besides, in a series of tweets, Bhutto's party-- Pakistan Peoples Party-- also propagated its false agenda despite knowing which country has been perpetuating terrorism industry.

He termed EAM S Jaishankar's comments about him being a perpetrator of terrorism as a "joke", the Dawn reported. "This country knows me, have I once even in my political history accidentally sat down with a terrorist?," Dawn quoted Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as saying. "They don't see that even in our country we (PPP) perform a role in the first ranks against appeasing terrorists," he added.

"A false narrative is being propagated by the Indian Foreign Minister.. and this narrative has been damaged by my visit to India, my speaking and my stand," The Secretariat of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman shared a video of Bilawal as saying.

"I want no citizen to be a victim of terrorism, we all have to fight terrorism as one, if we remain separate, we will continue to be victims of it," he added.

However, the reality is totally different from what Bhutto and his party claimed in Pakistan.

Jaishankar gives a befitting reply to Bhutto

From the Indian side, External Affairs Minister, in his firm stand, lashed at Zardari's 'weaponising terrorism" remarks at the SCO meeting and said that the victims of terrorism and perpetrators of terrorism cannot sit together to discuss terrorism.

"They are committing acts of terrorism. I don't want to jump the gun on what happened today but we are all feeling equally outraged. On this matter, the terrorism matter, I would say that Pakistan's credibility is depleting faster than even its Forex reserves," he said.

"Victims of terrorism defend themselves, counter acts of terrorism, they call it out, they legitimise it and that is exactly what is happening. To come here and preach these hypocritical words as though we are on the same boat.

It is worth mentioning India hosted a two-day event in Goa where foreign ministers of SCO nations including Chinese Qin Gang and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov among six others attended the meeting.

