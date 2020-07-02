Image Source : FILE China's anti-India move blocked by USA, Germany at UNSC

In what is being seen as a sign of global displeasure against China and Pakistan, USA and Germany blocked China's anti-India move at United Nations Security Council. The UNSC was to issue a condemnation of a terrorist attack at Karachi Stock Exchange. However, USA and Germany stepped in to delay the press statement as Pakistan was blaming India for the terrorist attack.

The press statement was drafted and introduced by China.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard,” read the statement.

On Monday (June 29) four terrorists tried to storm the building of Karachi Stock Exchange. At least 10 people were killed in the attack. The terrorists were gunned down by Pakistani security forces. Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), an insurgent group in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, Pakistan PM Imran Khan and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi made statements and tried to pin the blame on India.

China had introduced the draft of condemnation of Karachi attack in UNSC and as per procedure, it was to be cleared by 4 pm (New York time).

However, just as the deadline was up, Germany stepped in and moved to delay the press statement. Germans said that efforts to pin the blame on India were unacceptable. The deadline was extended till 10 am on July 1. At this time, the USA intervened and asked for further delay in releasing the press statement.

