Pakistan caretaker PM meets China's Xi Jinping, terms both nations' ties as 'sweeter than honey'

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing and lauded Islamabad's relationship with its neighbour as “made in heaven”. According to reports, both leaders met on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for Inter­national Cooperation.

Pakistan vows to always stand by China

“We will always stand with China and trust you blindly,” Kakar said, as reported by Pakistani Daily Dawn. He also added that Pakistan would not allow anything to jeopardize its alliance with the neighbouring nation. During his two-day visit to Beijing, the Pakistani Prime Minister attended the forum which coincides with ongoing events honouring the tenth anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to Kakar, both nations discussed various dimensions of the multi-faceted Pakistan-China relationship and reaffirmed our longstanding and steadfast friendship, all-weather strategic cooperation, economic and trade ties, and CPEC. "Had the privilege of meeting with President Xi Jinping at the iconic Great Hall of People in Beijing. I congratulated him on the success of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum and the 10th anniversary of BRI," he wrote on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

What did Pakistani PM say?

Kakar also stressed that his nation would continue working with China to promote regional connectivity and economic development and to make Gwadar as a connectivity hub for the socio-economic development of Pakistan. Meanwhile, Jinping also reassured that China would continue supporting Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and development. "Chinese President promised to continue supporting us in harnessing our geo-economic potential and as a hub of regional trade and economics, which is our shared vision," Kakar added.

'Sweeter than honey' relationship

During the meeting, Pakistan's "deep commitment" to China was conveyed by Kakar to Jinping. The Pakistani Prime Minister called the relationship between the two nations "iron-clad brotherhood" and "sweeter than honey." “The kind of global challenges that many nations are facing today, they need answers — deep and long-term answers. And the Belt and Road Initiative is an answer to all those questions,” Kakar was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Pakistan urges China for investment amid fragile economy

Kakar reiterated that there was no "dissenting view" and that Pakistan would remain firm in its alliance with China. Earlier on Thursday, the Pakistani Prime Minister also met several Chinese corporate executives and urged companies to look into Pakistan's "vast investment potential, particularly in the fields of information technology, agriculture, renewable energy, textiles, the digital economy, and mining." He also highlighted Pakistan's policies that are conducive to investment, including the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, which he claimed will serve as a single point of contact for international investment.

