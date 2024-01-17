Pakistan: 9 including 3 children suffer serious injury after bomb explodes while picking up trash in Quetta

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representational Image

Quetta blast: Ahead of the elections, Pakistan has been witnessing episodes of lethal blasts targetting security personnel and civilians. In the latest development, at least nine people, including a traffic policeman and three children, were injured in a blast on Quetta’s Zarghoon Road on Wednesday.

Pakistan news outlet, Dawn quoted senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Jawad Tariq and confirmed the explosion and the number of injuries. According to Tariq, explosive material was planted in a heap of trash that had been lying for some time.

The explosion occurred when children, who were picking trash, were sifting through the garbage, he said. It was unclear what kind of explosive device was used, Tariq said, however, he added that the explosion was not a security lapse.

The incident occurred a day after Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate Mir Asghar Rind had survived a grenade attack in Turbat. According to local media reports, an unknown motorcyclist threw a grenade at his residence in Overseas Colony. Rind, a PPP leader and candidate for the Balochistan Assembly, remained unharmed but his brother sustained injuries, reported Dawn.

