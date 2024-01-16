Iran launches massive missiles and drone attacks on militant bases in Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representational Image

Tehran: In a major development, Iran launched massive attacks Tuesday targeting what it described as bases inside Pakistan for the militant group Jaish al-Adl. The state-run IRNA news agency said missiles and drones were used in the attack. Pakistan did not immediately acknowledge the attack. Jaish al-Adl is a Sunni militant group which largely operates across the border in nuclear-armed Pakistan.

"These bases were hit and destroyed by missiles and drones," Iranian state media reported, without elaborating. Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that two “important headquarters” of Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) in Pakistan were “destroyed.”

The agency said the attacks targeted an area in Pakistan’s Balochistan province “where one of the largest headquarters of Jaish al-Adl was located.”

Why Iran carries out attacks on Pakistan

According to al-Arabiya News, the militant group was formed in 2012 and is designated as a “terrorist” organization by Tehran. It has a history of launching multiple attacks on Iranian security forces over the years. According to Iranian media, a police station in Sistan-Baluchistan was attacked wherein at least 11 policemen were killed. Later, the group claimed responsibility for the attack.

It is worth mentioning the latest development came on the same day when Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced that they attacked "Israeli spy headquarters" in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region as a regional conflict as well as against the Islamic State in Syria. The attacks came amid fears of an escalation of the Israel-Hamas war with the entry of Iran from Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen, also drawing the attention of the United States, Iran's staunch rival and Israel's closest ally.

