Omicron: UK PM Boris Johnson says atleast one dead due to new Covid variant

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that one patient had died due to the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the country on Monday, reported news agency AFP.



"Sadly yes, Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron.

"So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that's something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population. So the best thing we can do is all get our boosters," he said during his visit to vaccination clinic near Paddington, in west London, according to media reports.

Omicron now represents about 40 per cent of coronavirus cases in London and is set to rise to over 50 per cent in a day.

"The risk is plainly there, we can see Omicron spiking now in London and some other parts of the country," Johnson said.

"Here in the capital it probably represents about 40 per cent of the cases. By tomorrow it'll be the majority of the cases and it's increasing the whole time."

