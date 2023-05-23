Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE NIA team leaves for London to probe attack on Indian High Commission by Khalistan supporters

NIA probe in London: Two months after the national flag at the Indian high commission in London was pulled down during a protest by pro-Khalistan activists, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) left for the United Kingdom's capital on Monday (May 22) to probe the incident

According to sources, this is the first time the NIA team would be conducting a probe on British soil. The five-member NIA team has also carried a list of Khalistani links in the city, which they may share from Scotland Yard, the sources added.

MHA hands over the case to NIA

Earlier in April, the case was handed over to the NIA by the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalization (CTCR) division of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The MHA took the decision to hand over the case to the NIA following a meeting with UK representatives in the month of April.

The Centre also amended the NIA Act in August 2019, empowering the agency to investigate terror activities against Indians and Indian interests abroad apart from cyber crimes and human trafficking

The anti-terror agency registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and began its probe. The agency took over the case from Delhi Police, which registered an FIR in the matter under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and is currently investigating it.

Attack on Indian mission in London

A tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed at by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans on March 19. The national flag was pulled down during the protest by pro-Khalistani elements. Videos of the incident showed several protesters carrying the yellow and black Khalistan flag and calling for radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to be "freed".

The videos also showed one of the protesters clambering onto a balcony and pulling down the Indian flag from a pole at the front of the high commission to cheers from the other men. British policemen arrived on the scene and prevented the protestors from approaching an entrance of the Indian high commission.

