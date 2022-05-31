Fuel tanker overturns near runway at Nepal's Pokhara airport; flight services disrupted

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE Fuel tanker overturns near runway at Nepal's Pokhara airport

Highlights The tanker was carrying fuel from the Nepal Oil Corporation at the time of the accident

The flight services will remain disrupted for a while, a spokesperson said

"No damage has been incurred even though fuel has been spilled,” he said

Flight operations at Nepal's Pokhara airport were disrupted after a fuel tanker overturned near the runway on Tuesday. According to the details, the tanker was carrying fuel from the Nepal Oil Corporation at the time of the accident.

Spokesperson of Pokhara Airport Devraj Subedi said that the flight services will remain disrupted for a while after the fuel tanker overturned near the runway and spilled fuel.

"No damage has been incurred even though fuel has been spilled,” Subedi said.

Yeti Air and Buddha Air flights headed to Pokhara from Kathmandu Airport have returned to Kathmandu as they could not land, Subedi said.

A crane has been brought to lift the overturned tanker near the runway.

Pokhara was in the news after a Tara Air passenger plane with 22 people, including 4 Indians, died in a crash on Sunday, minutes after the plane took from the airport.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Last body recovered from Nepal's Tara Air plane crash site, black box retrieved

Latest World News