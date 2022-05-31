Follow us on Image Source : PTI Last body recovered from Nepal's Tara Air plane crash site, black box retrieved

Highlights The last body from the wreckage site of Tara Air plane crash in Nepal has been recovered.

Apart from that, the black box has also been retrieved from the crash site.

The plane crashed in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district on Sunday with 22 people on board.

The last body from the wreckage site of Tara Air plane crash in Nepal was recovered on Tuesday, informed the Nepal Army. Apart from that, the black box has also been retrieved from the crash site. The plane crashed in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district on Sunday with 22 people on board, including four Indians, minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara.

"The last dead body has been recovered. Arranging to bring the remaining 12 dead bodies from the crash site to Kathmandu," Nepal Army Spokesperson Brigadier General Narayan Silwal tweeted.

Authorities in Nepal resumed their search operation on Tuesday to retrieve the last body, a day after rescuers recovered 21 bodies from the wreckage site of the Tara Air plane that crashed in the mountainous Mustang district on Sunday.

The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane went missing on Sunday morning in the mountainous region of Nepal. The Canadian-built plane, flying from Pokhara to the popular tourist town Jomsom in central Nepal, was carrying four Indians, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers, besides a three-member Nepali crew.

10 bodies were brought to Kathmandu, while 11 bodies were taken to the base camp from where the rescue operation is being coordinated, the CAAN said on Monday. President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba have condoled the death of crew members and passengers in the plane crash.

https://twitter.com/SherBDeuba/status/1531227667978387458

The government formed a five-member commission of inquiry headed by senior aeronautical engineer Ratish Chandra Lal Suman to find out the cause of the Tara Air plane crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the aircraft had crashed into the mountains after it swerved to the right, instead of turning to the left due to inclement weather, CAAN Director-General Pradeep Adhikari said during a meeting of the International Committee of the Parliament on Monday.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News