Nepal PM Oli recommends dissolution of Parliament: Media reports

Image Source : AP Nepal PM Oli recommends dissolution of Parliament

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli recommended dissolution of Parliament at an emergency Cabinet meeting on Sunday, according to media reports.

Oli has summoned an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers after a series of meetings with the ruling Nepal Communist Party's top leadership and ministers on Saturday, the Himalayan Times reported.

“Today’s Cabinet meeting decided to recommend the President to dissolve the Parliament,” the Kathmandu Post reported, quoting Energy Minister Barshaman Pun.

The recommendation will now be forwarded to President Bidya Devi Bhandari for approval, the reports said.

Oli's move comes amidst a tussle for power with former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda.

Latest World News