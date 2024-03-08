Thousands of Hindu devotees throng Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple on Mahashivratri | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Hindu devotees in Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple, located in Kathmandu.

Kathmandu: Thousands of Hindu devotees on Friday thronged the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal's capital Kathmandu on the occasion of Mahashivratri. The devotees started gathering in nearby rivers, ponds and temples in the early morning to worship Lord Shiva in Nepal. Shivaratri is one of the widely celebrated festivals in neighbouring India and Nepal.

"There are four Ratri (nights)- Kaalratri, Moharatri, Sukharatri and Shivaratri. The major amongst these is Shivaratri. It is believed that Lord Shiva at the time of the cataclysm played Damaru and made this Maha Shivaratri, it has been observed for ages," Dhruba Raj Pandey, a devotee, told ANI.

Another devotee, Dil Bahadur, said, "On the night of Shivaratri, Lord Shiva is worshipped following rituals and is also offered and showered with milk. Lord Shiva protects us, brings peace to the family, and gives us power, we follow that belief".

Watch the video of celebrations

Mahashivratri is celebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the 'Magha' month, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. Maha Shivaratri marks the convergence of 'Shiva' and 'Shakti' and also celebrates the night when Lord Shiva performed the 'Tandav'- the cosmic dance. It is believed that on this day, the stars in the Northern Hemisphere are in the most optimum positions to help raise a person's spiritual energy.

Significance of Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri - known as the 'Great Night of Shiva' - is the biggest festival of the Hindu Community, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This year, it is being celebrated on March 8. The Chaturdashi Tithi will start at 9.57 pm and continue till 6.17 pm on March 9, according to various calendars and dashas.

This occasion marks the anniversary of the divine marriage between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, representing the celestial merger of cosmic forces, and the balance between masculine and feminine energies. According to Hindu Mythology, Maha Shivratri is the night when Lord Shiva executed the cosmic dance of creation, preservation, and destruction, which is popularly known as Tandava. Followers hold a belief that the prayers and offerings dedicated to Lord Shiva on this holy night attract the highest blessings and biggest grace.

Meanwhile, over 60 Indian Hindus arrived in Pakistan via the Wagah border on Wednesday to participate in the Mahashivratri celebrations. The pilgrims will return to Lahore on March 10 and on March 11 they will visit the Krishna Temple, Lahore Fort and other historical places in Lahore. They will return to their homeland on March 12.

(with inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Indian Hindus arrive in Pakistan to participate in Mahashivratri festival