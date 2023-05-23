Follow us on Image Source : AP Nepal's Kami Rita Sherpa successfully scales Mt. Everest for the 28th time, sets new world record

Veteran mountain climber Kami Rita Sherpa scaled Mt. Everest for a record 28th time on Tuesday, breaking his own record for the largest number of ascents on the world's most elevated top, less than a week after setting it.

The 53-year-old record-holding mountain guide remained on the 8848.86 meters-high top at around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, as indicated by Chhang Dawa Sherpa, Expedition Manager of the Seven Summit Trek, who organised the expedition.

This was Kami Rita's second ascent of Mt. Everest this spring; on May 17, he reached the summit for the 27th time.

A day after another seasoned Sherpa guide, Pasang Dawa, equaled his previous record, Kami Rita regained the record for the most climbs.

Kami Rita, who lives in the Solukhumbu district in eastern Nepal, reached Everest for the first time on May 13, 1994. He works as a senior climbing guide for Seven Summit Treks, which is based in Kathmandu. He has also climbed Mt. K2, Mt. Lhotse, Mt. Manaslu, and Mt. Cho Oyu, all of which are famous peaks above 8,000 meters.

This month, hundreds of climbers have attempted to scale Mount Everest or plan to do so.

The most climbing permits ever issued by Nepalese authorities to foreign climbers is approximately 480. To some extent, as numerous neighborhood Sherpa guides would be going with them during the climbing season.

During this year's spring climbing season on Everest, ten people have died so far.

