Image Source : PTI Nepal's coronavirus cases reach 120; no deaths so far (Representational image)

With 10 new coronavirus cases, the total number of infections in Nepal rose to 120 on Monday. Nepal is among the nations that have the least number of cases of the deadly coronavirus with no deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, the new cases involve 10 men from Kapilvastu district in Western Nepal who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total tally of COVID-19 infections to 120.

The total number of active coronavirus patients in the Himalayan nation has reached 89 as 31 patients have been successfully treated.

Coronavirus worldwide cases are nearing 4.2-million mark taking positive patients toll to 4,180,003 with 283,850 deaths while 1,490,558 have recovered, according to worldometer figures. United States continue to lead with maximum number of cases as toll crosses 1.3 million mark.

(With inputs from PTI)

