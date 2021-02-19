Biden, Harris, Obama hail successful landing of NASA's Preservance on Mars' surface

Image Source : TWITTER@POTUS US President Joe Biden hails successful landing of NASA's Preservance on Mars' surface

As NASA landed its biggest and the most advanced rover Preservance on the Martian surface, the agency's acting chief Steve Jurczyk received a call from Unites States President Joe Biden, congratulating him for the successful landing. Biden also took to his Twitter handle to hail the team of scientists who worked hard for making Perseverance’s historic landing possible.

"Congratulations to NASA and everyone whose hard work made Perseverance’s historic landing possible. Today proved once again that with the power of science and American ingenuity, nothing is beyond the realm of possibility," Biden tweeted.

US Vice President Kamala Harris also tweeted, "Congrats to @NASA and all of their partners on their successful mission. Today's historic landing embodies our nation’s spirit of perseverance—building on past accomplishments and paving the way for future missions."

Meanwhile, former US President Barack Obama recalled the investment made by the administration eight years ago to help continue America’s rich tradition of exploration and discovery, "Congrats to @NASAJPL on landing @MarsPersevere today! Looking forward to seeing what this mission uncovers—and proud our administration invested in this effort eight years ago to help continue America’s rich tradition of exploration and discovery."

The rover's successful landing in the vast Jezero Crater was announced at 3:55 p.m. EST (2055 GMT) after a harrowing sky crane landing.

The landing of the six-wheeled vehicle would mark the third visit to Mars in just over a week. Two spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates and China swung into orbit around the planet on successive days last week.

ALSO READ | NASA rover lands on Mars, to look for signs of ancient life

Latest World News