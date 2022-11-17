Myanmar junta to release 700 prisoners, including four foreigners: Official

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Myanmar junta has said that it will release 700 prisoners, including four foreigners, an official informed.

The foreigners will include British ambassador Vicky Bowman, Australian economics adviser Sean Turnell and Japanese journalist Toru Kubota.

They "will be released to mark National Day", an officer told AFP.

