Thursday, November 17, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Myanmar junta to release 700 prisoners, including four foreigners: Official

Myanmar junta to release 700 prisoners, including four foreigners: Official

Myanmar Junta will also release British ambassador Vicky Bowman, Australian economics adviser Sean Turnell and Japanese journalist Toru Kubota to mark the national day.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Published on: November 17, 2022 9:35 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Myanmar junta has said that it will release 700 prisoners, including four foreigners, an official informed.

The foreigners will include British ambassador Vicky Bowman, Australian economics adviser Sean Turnell and Japanese journalist Toru Kubota.

They "will be released to mark National Day", an officer told AFP.

ALSO READNorth Korea launches ballistic missile towards sea as it pledges 'fiercer' military response to US' moves

ALSO READ | US midterm polls: Republicans win slim House majority, complicating party’s ability to govern

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Latest News