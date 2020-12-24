Immunity induced by COVID-19 vaccine expected to protect against new variants: Moderna

Image Source : INDIA TV Immunity induced by COVID-19 vaccine expected to be protective against new variants: Moderna

Moderna Inc on Wednesday said that it expects that the immunity induced by its COVID-19 vaccine would be protective against the new coronavirus variants found in the United Kingdom. Besides, the company also said that it is planning to run tests to confirm the vaccine’s activity against any strain.

A press release issued by the vaccine company reads, "While we plan to run tests to confirm the activity of the vaccine against any strain, the broad range of potential neutralizing antibodies made possible by the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine provides confidence that our vaccine will also be effective at inducing neutralizing antibodies against them."

The US based company also assured that it will be performing additional tests of the vaccine in the coming weeks to confirm this expectation.

"We continue to test the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine against new SARS-CoV-2 variants, and our expectation is that the vaccine’s effectiveness will hold against them as well," it said in the release.

Last week, Moderna got emergency use authorization for its anti-coronavirus vaccine from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

It became the second company to get such authorization from USFDA after Pfizer.

