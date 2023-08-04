Mexico bus accident: Death count rises to 18, 6 Indian nationals among dead

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

Bus accident: Six Indian nationals were among the 18 people who died in western Mexico when a bus tumbled down a highway into a ravine early on Thursday (August 3), officials said.

The accident left around 22 passengers injured. Their condition is said to be stable.

Nayarit State Security and Civil Defense Secretary Jorge Benito Rodríguez said there were difficulties in carrying out the rescue operation as the moat was about 50 meters deep.

As many as 40 passengers were on board which was heading to Tijuana.

According to the officials, the reason behind the accident is yet not clear.

The state public safety agency said that rescuers were still working to remove people from the bus and that the death count was preliminary.

The accident occurred near Tepic, the state capital.

Earlier last month, 29 people died in a bus accident in the southern state of Oaxaca. In February, a bus carrying migrants from South and Central America crashed in central Mexico, killing 17 people.

ALSO READ | US: Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to charges over attempts to change results of 2020 elections

ALSO READ | US: 2 Navy sailors charged with leaking sensitive military information to China

Latest World News