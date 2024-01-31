Maldives: Hussain Shameem, Prosecutor General appointed during Solih govt, brutally stabbed

Follow us on Image Source : X Maldives Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem with former President Ibrahim Solih.

Male: In a shocking incident, Hussain Shameem, the Prosecutor General of Maldives appointed by former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) government, has been brutally stabbed amid attacks on several parliamentarians by gangs on the road, according to local media reports.

The incident came in the midst of a political standoff between pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu's government and the opposition MDP, which is on track to introduce an impeachment motion against Muizzu. The MDP has criticised the government's pivot towards China and still controls a majority of the Maldivian Parliament.

This is a developing story and more details will be added.