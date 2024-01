Follow us on Image Source : ANI Maldivian Envoy Ibrahim Shaheeb was seen coming out from Delhi's South Bloc on Monday morning.

In a significant development amid the ongoing row, Maldivian Envoy Ibrahim Shaheeb was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday morning. He was seen entering and later exiting Delhi's South Block. According to reports, Shaheeb had reached the Ministry amid a row over Maldives MP's post on PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep.

This is breaking news...More details to be followed.