2 killed in London stabbings

Two men have been stabbed to death and two others injured in separate attacks across London, the media reported on Friday. A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene in Bromley Road, Walthamstow, at about 7.15 p.m. on Thursday, reports the BBC. In another attack, a man in his 30s was found dead near Scratchwood Park in Barnet at 8.27 p.m. Another victim, in his 20s, also sustained stab wounds.

An arrest has been made in connection with the first stabbing but police have not given any further details.

The Metropolitan Police said a man in his 20s was also found injured in Walthamstow and had been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Referring to the later stabbing, Scotland Yard said officers were called to Barnet Bypass by the London Ambulance Service to report of a man in his 20s with stab injuries, who was then taken to hospital.

Police searched a nearby car where they found a man in his 30s who was treated at the scene but died a short time later.