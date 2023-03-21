London cop dances with Indians protesting outside Indian embassy against pro-Khalistani supporters | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI British policeman dances with Indian supporters outside the Indian High Commission in London.

London: A video clip is going viral on social media showing a British Police officer dancing with Indians who had gathered outside the Indian High Commission to protest against by pro-Khalistani supporters.

A couple of days ago, a pro-Khalistani supporter in London tried to vandalise the Indian flag (tricolour) at the Indian mission.

Protesting against the incident, the diaspora in London gathered outside the embassy and demanded action against the culprit.

However, post this incident, which was condemned by Indian authorities at the highest level, London administration deployed heavy security outside the Indian embassy.

As several Indians gathered near the embassy to protest against the act of Khalistani sympathisers, a London cop in a nice gesture danced with Indian supporters while 'Jai Ho' song was playing in the background.

The British police officer grooved on the 'Jai Ho' song while Indians were also seen pumped, happy, holding the tricolour, and supporting the cop.

Meanwhile, India has already asked the UK to quickly arrest and prosecute those involved in pulling down the Indian flag at its mission in London on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Monday.

Kwatra said that India lodged a strong protest and clearly indicated to the British authorities the need for putting up adequate security at the Indian high commission

Following the incident, India summoned the senior-most British diplomat in Delhi and demanded an explanation over complete "absence of security" at the mission.

Kwatra, replying to a question at a media briefing, said the British deputy high commissioner was summoned and India demanded that the culprits and perpetrators of what happened in London on Sunday be quickly "arrested and prosecuted".

