Who is Lindy Cameron, the new British High Commissioner to India? Five POINTS

New Delhi: British diplomat Lindy Cameron has been appointed as the new UK High Commissioner to India on Wednesday, succeeding Alex Ellis in the role, announced the British High Commission in India on Thursday. Notably, Cameron is a distinguished diplomat who has served in key roles, including the Chief Executive of the UK's National Security Centre since 2020.

In a post on X, Cameron said she was "immensely proud" to be appointed the next British High Commissioner to India and thanked Ellis for leaving a great legacy. "So looking forward to working with the amazing @UKinIndia team. I can't wait to get started!" she added.

Five things about Lindy Cameron

Cameron serves as the head of the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). Prior to this, she also served as the Director-General of the UK's Northern Ireland Office. Her career began with the Department for International Development (DFID) including postings in Afghanistan and Iraq. Born in Belfast, Cameron was the first woman to spearhead the NCSC since its establishment in 2016. Her career began with the Department for International Development (DFID) which included postings in Afghanistan and Iraq. She also held the position of Director-General for Country Programmes within the DFID from 2016 to 2019, where she oversaw strategic initiatives to advance development objectives in diverse regions. Cameron's extensive portfolio also includes the Director of Middle East, Humanitarian, Conflict, and Security at DFID from 2014 to 2015, contributing to critical interventions in areas affected by instability and crisis. She also led a Provincial Reconstruction Team in Helmand, Afghanistan and served as the FCO Senior Representative in Southern Afghanistan. She was also the director of a Joint MoD-FCO-DFID Stabilisation Unit from 2012 to 2014, overseeing stabilisation efforts in conflict-ridden areas.

Cameron's posting comes at a crucial time when India and the UK are locked in negotiations over a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and took place on the eve of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and months ahead of an expected election in the UK.

It is worth mentioning The FTA talks began in January 2022 year with Diwali 2022 set as the initial deadline by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Under the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak-led Tory government, no new timelines have been set but both sides are keen to get things signed off before a general election year in India and the UK in 2024.

