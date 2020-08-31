French woman shoots naked video at Rishikesh's Laxman Jhula; apologises later

Image Source : PTI French Woman Apologises For Video Shot At Rishikesh

A 27-year-old French woman was on Thursday arrested after she posted footage of herself on the Laxman Jhula in Rishikesh. The woman was identified as Marie-Helene, police said on Saturday. According to the police, the woman faced charges under the internet laws for allegedly making a video of herself without clothes on Rishikesh's Laxman Jhula. The woman has now apologised and has denied being completely naked, saying she carried out the stunt to bring attention to sexual harassment.

"She told us she sells bead necklaces online and the shoot was aimed at promoting her business," said RK Saklani, the local police station chief.

In a statement, Marie-Helene said no one was around when she carried out the stunt, and she did it to raise awareness about sexual harassment in the country.

"I chose to partially uncover on Lakshman Jhula because each time I crossed the bridge I felt I was being harassed... My Indian sisters and fellow female travelers surely have experienced the same," she wrote.

"The main goal was to help oppressed women in the country to access education and to leave abusive marriages or situations, where there are no other options or help."

Police said Marie-Helene's mobile phone was seized as part of the investigation.

"The first thing I want to say is that I am sorry my actions hurt the local community," Marie-Helene added. "I was lacking awareness on cultural specificities."

Police said they were alerted after the footage was posted on social media.

