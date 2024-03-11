Monday, March 11, 2024
     
Massive turbulence hits Sydney-Auckland LATAM Airlines flight, injures over 50 passengers

A spokesman for the South American airline told the Herald there had been a "technical problem" on the flight that affected some crew and passengers, without providing further details.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Sydney Updated on: March 11, 2024 15:23 IST
LATAM Airlines
Image Source : @LATAMAIRLINES/X LATAM Airlines

At least 50 people were hurt on Monday, mostly with minor injuries, after LATAM Airlines told the New Zealand Herald that a "technical problem" had caused a "strong movement" during a flight from Sydney to Auckland.

LATAM Airlines flight LA800, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, landed at Auckland airport as scheduled on Monday afternoon, according to FlightAware. The flight normally stops in Auckland on its way to Santiago, Chile.

Hato Hone St John ambulance treated roughly 50 people at the airport, a spokesperson told Reuters. One patient is in a serious condition, and the remainder had suffered mild to moderate injuries, they added.

The NZ Herald quoted a passenger who said she experienced a "quick little drop" during the flight.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

