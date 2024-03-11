Massive turbulence hits Sydney-Auckland LATAM Airlines flight, injures over 50 passengers

Follow us on Image Source : @LATAMAIRLINES/X LATAM Airlines

At least 50 people were hurt on Monday, mostly with minor injuries, after LATAM Airlines told the New Zealand Herald that a "technical problem" had caused a "strong movement" during a flight from Sydney to Auckland.

LATAM Airlines flight LA800, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, landed at Auckland airport as scheduled on Monday afternoon, according to FlightAware. The flight normally stops in Auckland on its way to Santiago, Chile.

A spokesman for the South American airline told the Herald there had been a "technical problem" on the flight that affected some crew and passengers, without providing further details.

Hato Hone St John ambulance treated roughly 50 people at the airport, a spokesperson told Reuters. One patient is in a serious condition, and the remainder had suffered mild to moderate injuries, they added.

The NZ Herald quoted a passenger who said she experienced a "quick little drop" during the flight.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.