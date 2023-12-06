Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens to attack Parliament on or before December 13 in fresh video: Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP Khalistani terrorist Gutpatwant Singh Pannun

Khalistani terrorist Gutpatwant Singh Pannun has again released a fresh video wherein he threatened to attack the Parliament on or before December 13. Notably, "December 13" is the anniversary of the Parliament attack which was carried out by five armed assailants and resulted in the killing of at least six Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel, and a gardener. However, in retaliation, all five attackers were gunned down by security forces.

"Will shake the very foundations of Parliament on or before 13 December," Pannun said in a new video, according to media reports. According to a report by India Today, it featured a poster of the 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru with the caption 'Delhi Banega Khalistan' (Delhi will turn into Khalistan). Also, he said the conspiracy to kill him by the Indian government had failed.

The fresh video came at a time when the lawmakers are currently holding the Winter Session which will continue till December 22.

Who is Gurupatwant Singh Pannun?

It is worth mentioning that Pannun-- a leader of the so-called 'Sikhs for Justice'-- is wanted by Indian probe agencies on various terror charges. Recently, his name appeared on the wanted list after he threatened to blow up an Air India flight on November 18.

Earlier last week, US federal prosecutors charged Nikhil Gupta, 52, with working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Pannun. The US prosecutors informed a Manhattan court that authorities in the Czech Republic arrested and detained Gupta-- a claim that the Indian official vehemently rejected but raised "grave concerns" over the matter.

Not the first time

Notably, this was not the first time he threatened the Indian government to orchestrate a massive attack on India. Earlier last month, he threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to learn from the Israel-Palestine war and added a similar "reaction" unravels in India. He further added that “we will do a Hamas-like attack on India.”

The latest threat came at a time when the relations between India and Canada were poised to a new low over the killing of a Khalistani terrorist in Ottawa. Earlier last month, when he threatened to disrupt the cricket World Cup, Ahmedabad police registered an FIR against Pannun. The FIR was registered in Ahmedabad under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

