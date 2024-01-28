Three Americans killed, many injured in drone attack by Iran-backed militia in Jordan, says Biden

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden, in a statement on Sunday, said three American service members were killed and “many” were wounded in a drone strike in Jordan. The President attributed the attack to Iran-backed militia groups. There was no immediate reaction from Jordan.

He asserted the United States will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing.

US troops long have used Jordan as a basing point. Jordan shares border with Iraq, Israel, the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, Saudi Arabia and Syria. Some 3,000 American troops typically are stationed in Jordan.

Since Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip began, US troops in Iraq and Syria have faced drone and missile attacks on their bases. The attack on Jordan marks the first targeting American troops in Jordan during the war.

Biden was briefed on the attack on Sunday morning, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

(With AP inputs)

