Fight between MPs in Maldives Parliament during special session | VIDEO

Maldives parliament witnessed an unruly scene after the ruling alliance clashed with opposition lawmakers ahead of a crucial vote for President Mohamed Muizzu's cabinet during the special session convened to seek parliamentary approval for the ministers in the cabinet.

According to media reports, the fight broke out when People’s National Congress (PNC) MPs (Pro-government) and Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) staged a protest after the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), which holds a majority in Parliament, resorted to withholding approval for four members of president Mohamed Muizzu's cabinet.

Videos viral on social media showed a brutal fight between MDP MP Isa and PNC MP Abdullah Shaheem Abdul Hakeem. Another video footage showed Shaheem gripping Isa's leg, leading to a fall following which Isa kicked to Shaheem's neck pulling his hair.

The media reports suggested that a few MPs got injured in the physical altercation in the House and an ambulance was called for them.

