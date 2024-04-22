Joe Biden wishes Jain community on Mahavir Jayanti- become first ever US President to send greetings

Follow us on Image Source : AP/X US President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden

US Joe Biden has greeted people of the Jain faith on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, becoming the first US President to do so. Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth of Mahavira, the founder of Jainism.“Jill and I wish a joyous Mahavir Jayanti to people of the Jain faith,” Biden said in a post on X. “Today, let us continue to recognise the values Mahavir Swami embodied and celebrate by spreading love, joy, and harmony,” Biden said.

Biden is the first US President to send official greetings on Mahavir Jayanti.

Jain community warmly welcomes Biden's message

Ajay Bhutoria, an eminent Jain community leader and President's Advisor on Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Commissioner, warmly welcomed Biden's message. Bhutoria in his statement expressed deep appreciation for Biden's recognition of the significance of Mahavir Jayanti to the Jain faith and highlighted the timeless teachings of Mahavir Swami, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, emphasising the principles of Ahimsa (non-violence), truthfulness, non-possessiveness, and self-discipline.

Bhutoria emphasised the relevance of Mahavir's teachings in today's world and said that amidst global challenges, the values of love, joy, and harmony are more vital than ever. He reiterated the importance of following the path of non-violence and embracing Mahavir's teachings to foster a more compassionate and peaceful society.

Bhutoria also thanked President Biden for his commitment to celebrating diversity and promoting understanding among different communities. He thanked President Biden for honouring Mahavir Jayanti and encouraging all to reflect on Mahavir's teachings as a guiding light towards a brighter future. This year, Mahavir Jayanti was celebrated on April 21, 2024.

