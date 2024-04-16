Jain Community in UK celebrates Mahavir Jayanti at UK Parliament I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jain spiritual leader Lokesh Muni celebrates Mahavir Jayanti at UK Parliament

London: Jain community leaders in the UK marked Mahavir Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, with a special celebration at the House of Commons on Tuesday, April 15. The event highlighted the enduring relevance of Lord Mahavir's message of peace, compassion, nonviolence, and love, preached over 2600 years ago.

Jain spiritual leader Lokesh Muni travelled from India to attend the ceremony. He was joined by representatives from the Federation of Jain Associations, Raj Rajeshwar Guru Ji, Members of Parliament, and other dignitaries.

"Lord Mahavira's philosophy is as important and applicable today as it was in the past," Muni said. "Many of the world's problems can be addressed through the principles laid out in his teachings."

Mahavir Jayanti is a significant religious festival in Jainism, commemorating the birth of Lord Mahavir. The Jain Association of North America (JAINA) was also mentioned as an organization dedicated to preserving, practising, and promoting Jainism and its way of life.

Founded in 1981 and formalized in 1983, JAINA is the largest Jain organization outside of India. It carries out its mission through various programs and initiatives managed by 45 committees.

In a similar event on Monday, the California State Assembly held its first-ever celebration of Mahavir Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankar of Jainism. The event also saw the launch of a digital detox campaign.

Jain spiritual leader commented on the significance of the occasion, stating, "The birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira is being celebrated in the dignified atmosphere of the California State Assembly, and I am honoured to be here in the glorious presence of California State Senator and Assemblyman."

