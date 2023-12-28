Two back-to-back earthquakes of magnitudes 6.5, 5.0 strike near Japan's Kuril Islands

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

Two earthquakes of magnitudes 6.5 and 5.0 struck near Japan's coast in quick succession, according to the US Geological Survey and the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The first tremor of magnitude 6.5 struck near the Kuril Islands at 2:45 pm, followed by another 5.0 magnitude earthquake at 3:07 pm.

According to the NCS, the 6-5-magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at the Kuril Islands. No casualties or damage has been reported so far.

Earlier today, the NCS reported an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 in the Afghan capital Kabul at 1:28 pm at a depth of 140 km.

