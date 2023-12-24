Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 shakes up Taiwan region

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck Taiwan region early today (December 24), the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The earthquake's epicentre was in the sea off Taiwan's Taitung county, at a depth of 16.5 km (10.3 miles), the weather bureau told news agency Reuters.

It reported only minor shaking in the county, a largely rural area. The quake was not felt in the capital Taipei.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.

ALSO READ | Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen offers assistance to China after deadly earthquake amid tensions

ALSO READ | Earthquake with Magnitude 5.8 shakes buildings in Mexico City

Latest World News