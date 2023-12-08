Friday, December 08, 2023
     
Earthquake with Magnitude 5.8 shakes buildings in Mexico City

Earthquake with Magnitude 5.8 jolted Mexico City causing panic among residents. People came out of the buildings after they felt tremors.

Edited By: Raju Kumar Mexico City Updated on: December 08, 2023 7:38 IST
An earthquake rocked parts of central Mexico at 1.33 am, shaking buildings in the Mexican capital while sending anxious residents out into the streets in the quake-prone country but there were no immediate reports of damages.

According to the country's National Seismological Institute, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit central Mexico on Thursday. The tremors shook buildings in Mexico City, said witnesses.

Earthquake alarms went off throughout the capital, sending people running out of businesses and homes.

(With agencies inputs)

