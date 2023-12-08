Earthquake with Magnitude 5.8 shakes buildings in Mexico City

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Earthquake hits Mexico City

An earthquake rocked parts of central Mexico at 1.33 am, shaking buildings in the Mexican capital while sending anxious residents out into the streets in the quake-prone country but there were no immediate reports of damages.

According to the country's National Seismological Institute, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit central Mexico on Thursday. The tremors shook buildings in Mexico City, said witnesses.

Earthquake alarms went off throughout the capital, sending people running out of businesses and homes.

