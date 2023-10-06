Japan: Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurs near Honshu island

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY/REPRESENTATIVE Japan is known as one of the most earthquake-prone countries on earth.

An earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale occurred southeast of Japan's Honshu Island on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake struck at a depth of 62 km at around 7 am on Friday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 06-10-2023, 07:01:24 IST, Lat: 30.16 & Long: 139.94, Depth: 62 Km ,Location: Southeast of Honshu, Japan," said the NCS in a post on social media platform X.

Tsunami advisory in Japan

On Thursday, Japan issued a tsunami advisory following a strong earthquake of 6.6 magnitude near its outlying islands in the Pacific Ocean. However, it was lifted a couple of hours later and no damage has been reported.

The advisory, the second-lowest of a four-stage warning system, asks people on islands in the Izu chain, which stretches south from the Tokyo region on the main Japanese island of Honshu, to stay away from coasts and river mouths. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned that a tsunami as high as 1 meter (3.2 feet) could reach the coasts of the islands.

It is worth mentioning Japan is one of the most earthquake-prone places on earth. A massive quake in 2011 caused a tsunami that destroyed huge swaths of northern Japan and caused a meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant.

