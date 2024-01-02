Watch: The moment when Japan Airlines aircraft caught fire at Tokyo's Haneda Airport

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM AP VIDEO Moment of Japan Airlines' aircraft on fire at Tokyo's Haneda Airport

Japan Airlines fire: Airlines jet was engulfed in flames at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday after a possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft, with the airline saying that all 379 passengers and crew had been safely evacuated.

Live footage on public broadcaster NHK showed the aircraft erupt in flames as it skidded down the tarmac despite feverish efforts by rescue crews to control the blaze.

The Coast Guard said it was investigating the possibility that one of its aircraft collided with the passenger jet.

Five out of the six crew of the Coast Guard aircraft are unaccounted for, while one escaped, public broadcaster NHK reported.

A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the aircraft had departed from Shin-Chitose Airport on the northern island of Hokkaido.



