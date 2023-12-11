Italy: Two high-speeding trains collide in Bologna, several injured I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/@VIGILIDELFUOCO Italy train accident

Italy train accident: At least 17 travellers were injured after two trains crashed into each other in northern Italy on Sunday. Luckily, none of them were seriously injured in the crash.

The latest train accident came nearly four months after a speeding out-of-service train slammed into a group of workers doing nighttime track maintenance in northern Italy, killing five of them.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight at a station in Brandizzo, a town in Italy’s Piedmont region. Piedmont Gov. Alberto Cirio provided the death toll and said the accident’s cause was under investigation.

Brandizzo Mayor Paolo Bodoni said there were indications that the crew of the train was unaware there were workers on the tracks, reported La Stampa, a newspaper in Piedmont’s main city, Turin.

