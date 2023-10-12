'Hamas will be wiped out as world crushed and eliminated ISIS': Israeli PM Netanyahu's stern message

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

As Hamas brutality against children and women appeared on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, called every member of the militant group a "dead man" and vowed to "wipe out the name of Hamas from the Earth". "Hamas is ISIS - We will crush and eliminate it as the world crushed and eliminated ISIS," he wrote on X.

Netanyahu, in a late-night address to the nation, confirmed media reports that claimed at least 40 babies were beheaded by the militant group and stressed that they brutally attacked soldiers and raped women. He said boys and girls were shot in the head and that people had been burned alive.

At least 1,200 Israelis were killed in the attack, which set off a fierce Israeli response in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu, who formed an emergency government with the rival group in order to support the unfortunate situation, in a joint statement with Defense Minister Yoav Galant and National Unity Chairman MK Benny Gantz said,

"Citizens of Israel, this evening we have formed a national emergency government. The people are united and today its leadership is also united."

"We have put aside every other consideration because the fate of our country is at stake. We will work together, shoulder to shoulder, for the citizens of Israel and for the State of Israel," he added.

Further, he equated Hamas with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) and assured the citizens to wipe out the name of the militant group as the world had crushed and eliminated militant Islamist terrorist groups.

Death toll crosses over 4,000

"We are fighting with full force on all fronts. We have gone over to the offensive. Every Hamas member is a dead man. Hamas is ISIS, and we will crush and eliminate it just as the world crushed and eliminated ISIS," said PM Netanyahu.

"I say to you, citizens of Israel, to my colleagues here, and to all of you the words of the prophet Isaiah: 'They helped every one his neighbour; and everyone said to his brother: 'Be of good courage," he added.

It is worth mentioning that the war has entered its sixth day today. At least 1,200 Israelis were killed in the attack, which set off a fierce Israeli response in the Gaza Strip. According to the official data, nearly 4,000 people have been killed since the war broke out on October 7, Saturday.

