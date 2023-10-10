Will welcome 'Modi miracle' amid Israel-Hamas war: Ex-Israeli Intel chief

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Israel-Hamas War: Former chief of Israel's military intelligence Major General (retired) Amos Yadlin has said that they will welcome a 'Modi miracle' in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in which over 1,600 people have been killed so far.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas intensifies day by day, Amos Yadlin, while speaking to NDTV, recalled India's role in the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 and expansion of the BRICS bloc and said that Tel Aviv would welcome a 'Modi miracle' in the ongoing war.

Speaking to NDTV, Amos Yadlin said that Hamas is a terror organisation (like ISIS) that is not willing to do any negotiation... any peace... they are killing women, and children in a very cold way. If Modi can make this miracle, we will hold our finger for him adding Israel would welcome any attempt by the Prime Minister to mediate a peace as Hamas is "not willing for peace".

Earlier during the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and updated the latter about the current situation in his country after Hamas launched a surprise attack over the weekend.

PM Modi told his Israeli counterpart that India stands firmly with his country in this difficult hour, expressing strong and unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"I thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he said on X.

"Thank you again PM Narendra Modi Ji. Since we get SO MUCH support from our Indian brothers and sisters, I'm unfortunately unable to thank each and every one of you personally. Please accept this as my gratitude to all our friends," Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon said on X.

