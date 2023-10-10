Mohammad Deif: Know about Hamas' new 'Osama Bin Laden' who eluded Israeli attacks several times

Follow us on Image Source : X Mohammed Deif, the leader of Hamas military wing

Violence rages in Israel and Palestine's Gaza Strip after the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack that has claimed the lives of hundreds of people. All this began when Mohammed Deif, the leader of Hamas' military wing, launched what he called 'Operation Al-Aqsa Storm' against Israel.

“We've decided to say enough is enough. We announce the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, and we announce that the first strike, which targeted enemy positions, airports, and military fortifications, exceeded 5,000 missiles and shells," said the Hamas leader in a rare statement on Saturday as Hamas launched its deadliest attack on Israel.

The latest episode of conflict came after weeks of increasing hostilities along the Israeli border in Gaza and heavy fighting in the occupied area of West Bank. The Hamas group's leader said that the latest assault was carried out in response to attacks by Israeli forces on women, the 'desecration' of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and the ongoing occupation of Gaza.

Since then, more than 1,600 people have been killed on both sides, including 900 in Israel and over 700 in Gaza. Over 150 people have been captured by Hamas militants, who have threatened to execute them if Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza civilians without warning.

Very little is known about Deif himself, who is described as a 'shadowy figure' and rarely makes public statements. The Hamas military leader has been dubbed as the new 'Osama Bin Laden' in reference to his immense contribution to periodic attacks against Israel.

Who is Mohammed Deif?

Deif, a Palestinian militant, became the leader of the Hamas military wing in 2002. He was born Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri in 1965 at the Khan Younis refugee camp in Gaza, then occupied by Egypt and was raised by a poverty-stricken family. According to some reports, some of his family members occasionally participated in raids by armed Palestinians.

After the formation of Hamas in 1987, he joined the armed group in 1990 and adopted the moniker of 'Deif' which means guest in Arabic. The Hamas leader is known for a very low-profile life and remains hidden among the Palestinian populace. He uses different passports and identities and is constantly on the move.

Deif was reportedly trained under Hamas terrorist Yahya Ayyash and carried out several suicide bombings, kidnapping of Israeli soldiers and orchestrating rocket attacks against the Jewish country. Many have viewed Deif as the greatest obstacle to a peace agreement between Israel and Palestine.

How did Deif become Israel's most wanted man?

Deif has been held responsible for a wave of suicide bombing attacks that killed numerous Israeli soldiers and civilians since the first intifada. In 1996, around 50 Israelis were killed in bus bombings orchestrated by Deif and Ayyash, after which he was arrested and released in 2001.

The bombings in Israel in the mid or late 1990s were in response to the Oslo Peace Accords signed in 1993 between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) in a bid for an independent Palestinian state. Hamas opposed the agreement citing loss of territory for Palestinians.

After his release, Deif orchestrated a series of deadly bombing attacks during the second intifada that again killed many Israelis. He has been accused of being directly responsible for orchestrating suicide bombings after Ayyash was assassinated by Israel in 1996. He is also considered to be behind the construction of tunnels in Gaza that facilitate weapons, fuel and other commodities from Egypt and also proved helpful in evading Israel's military.

Deif became Israel's most-wanted man after he assumed the position of military commander of the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and has remained there for over two decades. He has also been designated as a terrorist by the United States.

Assassination attempts on Deif

As his status became more prominent, Israel's military and intelligence external spy agency Mossad tried to assassinate him several times, but failed. Israel's security services tried to kill him at least five times before 2021. During the Israel-Palestine conflict, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) again tried to kill him twice in vain.

However, Deif has not escaped unharmed. The first assassination attempt came in 2001, and in the next year, Deif lost an eye in an Israeli airstrike. In 2006, Israel conducted another airstrike in which Deif lost both his legs and an arm. He was rendered partially paralysed.

In 2014, an airstrike targeting Deif killed his wife Widad Asfoura, his infant son and his three-year-old daughter. Although Israel believed Deif himself was killed, it was found out later that he had survived the attack, reported The Times of Israel.

Nevertheless, current Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed hope that the Hamas leader will be killed one day. He escaped unscathed from two attacks in Israel's Operation Guardians of the Wall during the 11-day conflict in 2021. Deif is reportedly revered in Palestine and is highly respected by Hamas and Palestinians.

"This is the day of the greatest battle to end the last occupation on earth," he said on Saturday, signalling that Hamas is in a long haul for achieving independence from Israel amid severe casualties and relentless fighting from both sides.

Palestinians are reportedly frustrated with nothing to lose under unending Israeli control and increasing settlements in the West Bank, the blockade in Gaza and what they see as the world’s apathy.

(with agency reports)

ALSO READ | 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants found in southern Israel, says military as war escalates

Latest World News