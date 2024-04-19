'No missile attack on Iran': Tehran says explosion in Isfahan due to activation of its air defence system

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israel Iran dome

Israel-Iran conflict: In a major turn of events, an Iranian official told the news agency Reuters that there was no "missile" attack on Tehran. It said that the explosion heard in the Isfahan was a result of the activation of Iran's air defence system.

"Explosions heard in Isfahan were a result of the activation of Iran's air defence systems," an Iranian official told Reuters, adding that no missile attack was carried out against Iran.

US media reported about Israel's attack on Iran

Earlier today, ABC News first reported, citing a US official, that Israeli missiles have hit a site in Iran, while Iranian state media reported an explosion in the centre of the country. The report came days after Iran launched a drone strike on Israel.

Local media, Iran's Fars news agency, also claimed an explosion was heard at an airport in the central city of Isfahan but the cause was not immediately known. As a precautionary measure, Iran suspended flights over the cities of Isfahan, Shiraz and Tehran, state media reported.

Israel tells US it plans to attack Iran in next two days: Report

Meanwhile, the Times of Israel quoting Bloomberg, reported two unnamed US officials, saying Israel gave the US a heads-up Thursday that it planned to attack in the next day or two. As of writing this article, there was no confirmation from the Israeli Defence Forces or Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office over the recent development. An Israeli media reported that neither IDF nor PMO would address any press conferences today.

At UN, Iran warns Israel against further military action

On Thursday, Iran told the United Nations Security Council that Israel "must be compelled to stop any further military adventurism against our interests" as the UN secretary-general warned earlier that the Middle East was in a moment of maximum peril.

Israel has said it will retaliate against Iran's April 13 missile and drone attack, which Tehran says was carried out in response to a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Damascus earlier this month.

"In case of any use of force by the Israeli regime and violating our sovereignty, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate a bit to assert its inherent rights to give a decisive and proper response to it to make the regime regret its actions," said Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

His remarks came after an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said earlier on Thursday that Iran could review its "nuclear doctrine" following Israeli threats.

