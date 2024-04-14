Sunday, April 14, 2024
     
  4. Israel-Iran tensions LIVE Updates: Tehran fires ballistic missiles, drones at Israel in revenge attack
Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE Updates: Earlier, Iran had vowed revenge since an April 1 airstrike in Syria killed two Iranian generals inside an Iranian consular building. Iran accused Israel of being behind the attack.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Tel Aviv Updated on: April 14, 2024 7:46 IST
Drones spotted over Tel Aviv
Image Source : REUTERS Drones spotted over Tel Aviv

Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE Updates: Tension between Israel and Iran escalated after a salvo of Iranian pilotless aircraft or drones was spotted over Tel Aviv. According to the media reports, Iranian drones were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome as Iran launched massive airstrikes against Israel by sending thousands of drones into its airspace. Media reports claimed Iran launched dozens of drones and ballistic missiles toward Israel late Saturday in an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East ever closer to a regionwide war. The attack marked the first time Iran had ever launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution. Israel's military said over 100 drones had been fired but that its air defenses were prepared for the attack and it was ready to respond. 

  • Apr 14, 2024 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    US extends support for Israel

    The US stands with the people of Israel and supports their defence against this threat from Iran, National Security Council's spokesperson at the White House Adrienne Watson said. In a statement issued on Saturday, Watson also said this attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours. "Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel" and President Joe Biden's team is in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as other partners and allies, the spokesperson said.

  • Apr 14, 2024 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Netanyahu Speaks to US President Joe Biden

    Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to US President Joe Biden, following the deliberations of the Security Cabinet and the War Cabinet.

  • Apr 14, 2024 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Jordan's support to Israel

    Jordan's air defence is ready to shoot down any Iranian aircraft that violate its airspace, said the media reports.

  • Apr 14, 2024 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Biden holds meeting with national security team

    US President Joe Biden held a meeting with the national security team.

    "I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran’s attacks against Israel. Our commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad," he posted on X.

  • Apr 14, 2024 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    First direct attack on Israel by Iran

    The attack marked the first time Iran had ever launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution. Condemnation was swift, with France saying that “Iran has crossed a new threshold with regard to its destabilizing activities and is risking a potential military escalation.

  • Apr 14, 2024 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Booms are heard in Jerusalem as Iranian drones arrive

    Air raid sirens have sounded in Jerusalem as a series of explosions were heard in the skies. At least booms sounded as Iranian drones are arriving. There is no immediate word from authorities on whether the explosions are an incoming attack or the sound of interceptions. Iran launched dozens of drones and ballistic missiles toward Israel late Saturday in an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East ever closer to a regionwide war.

  • Apr 14, 2024 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Israel deploys multilayered air-defense system

    An incoming attack by Iranian drones and ballistic missiles poses the latest challenge to Israel's air defense system, which already has been working overtime to cope with incoming rocket, drone and missile attacks throughout the six-month war against Hamas. The Arrow: This system developed with the US is designed to intercept long-range missiles, including the types of ballistic missiles Iran said it launched on Saturday. The Arrow, which operates outside the atmosphere, has been used in the current war to intercept long-range missiles launched by Houthi militants in Yemen.

  • Apr 14, 2024 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Iranian drones intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome

    Iranian drones intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome, as Iran launched a drone attack against Israel by sending thousands of drones into its airspace.

