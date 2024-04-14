Israel-Iran tensions LIVE Updates: Tehran fires ballistic missiles, drones at Israel in revenge attack

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Drones spotted over Tel Aviv

Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE Updates: Tension between Israel and Iran escalated after a salvo of Iranian pilotless aircraft or drones was spotted over Tel Aviv. According to the media reports, Iranian drones were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome as Iran launched massive airstrikes against Israel by sending thousands of drones into its airspace. Media reports claimed Iran launched dozens of drones and ballistic missiles toward Israel late Saturday in an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East ever closer to a regionwide war. The attack marked the first time Iran had ever launched a direct military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution. Israel's military said over 100 drones had been fired but that its air defenses were prepared for the attack and it was ready to respond.