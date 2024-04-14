'US will not help Israel if it launches counterattack against Iran': Biden tells Netanyahu

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE US President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Washington: In a major setback for Israel, US President Joe Biden has reportedly told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to leave the conflict in tatters if he attempts to counter-attack Iran. According to a report by CNN, both leaders spoke about the development over the phone, where the US President clearly told Netanyahu that he "would not help Israel", if the military attempted any aggression against Tehran.

"The US will not participate in any offensive operations against Iran, US President Joe Biden has made clear to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," a senior administration official told CNN. The latest development has the potential to hamper Israel's tactics against Tehran as Netanyahu, in a statement released today, announced to rage the war in Gaza. However, the statement did not have any words about whether Biden denied supporting the Israeli forces.

While speaking to the news agency ANI, Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, downplayed the media reports about Biden's staunch warning to Netanyahu, and said Washington has proved to be the strongest ally of Jerusalem amid the fact Biden had visited the war-torn nation in the early phase of the conflict. However, the envoy mentioned that the last decision of any counterattack on Tehran would be taken by Israel, not the US as it hampers the lives of Israeli nationals.

"First of all, we have to say that Biden and the US were so supportive of Israel and we very much appreciate it... At the end of the day, Israel is the one that will have to make decisions on its own security. The US has proven itself a strong ally; we will surely consult, but the final decision has to be Israelis, it's our lives at the end of the day..." he said.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.